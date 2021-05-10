Left Menu

Former India footballer and Asian Games gold medallist Fortunato Franco passes away

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the demise of former India national team midfielder Fortunato Franco, who passed away on Monday in Goa.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:37 IST
Former India footballer and Asian Games gold medallist Fortunato Franco passes away
Former India midfielder Fortunato Franco (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the demise of former India national team midfielder Fortunato Franco, who passed away on Monday in Goa. Franco was an integral part of India's Asian Games Gold Medal winning team in the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta where India beat South Korea 2-1 in the final.

Besides, he was also a member of the Indian team in the 1960 Rome Olympics, and the Indian team which finished second in the 1962 Asian Cup, runners-up in the 1964 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, and the national team which finished 3rd in the Merdeka Cup in 1965. Franco who represented India 26 times made his international debut against Pakistan in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in Ernakulam in December 1959.

Praful Patel, AIFF President, said in his message, "It is devastating to hear that Fortunato Franco is no more. He was a member of the Indian Football's golden generation who played a stellar role in helping India win the Gold Medal in 1962 Asian Games. His contribution to Indian Football can never be forgotten. I share the grief." AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das said: "Fortunato Franco will be alive in his achievements. He played a massive role in India winning the Gold Medal in the 1962 Asian Games. He was a legendary footballer who has been an inspiration to so many generations. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."

On the domestic front, Franco captained Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1959 to 1966, and helped the state triumph in the 1963-64 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM asks people to follow lockdown guidelines with sincerity

As a strict lockdown came into force in Rajasthan from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility. Lockdown restrictions wer...

Come out, will help in COVID-19 treatment, Telangana police appeal to Maoists

Hyderabad, May 10 PTI Telangana police on Monday appealed to Maoists to come out and get treated for COVID-19 ifinfected with the virus.Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a press release said they have information t...

Biden to join eastern European NATO states summit, focus seen on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of eastern European NATO states held in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Monday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, with a focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine. The ...

Ola Foundation, GiveIndia partner to provide free oxygen concentrators

Ola Foundation on Monday announced a partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with oxygen concentrators for free through the Ola app. The service will start rolling out in Bengaluru from this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021