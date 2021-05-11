Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson with knee discomfort

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the final warm-up event ahead of next week's PGA Championship with knee discomfort, the world number one said on Monday. Johnson, whose Masters title defence ended in a missed cut last month, said his decision to sit out the May 13-16 AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, came after the knee discomfort he occasionally experiences returned.

Columbus Crew rebrands to Columbus SC, upsetting fan base

The Major League Soccer franchise formerly known as Columbus Crew revealed a new name and crest Monday, marking a major rebranding for one of the league's first franchises. The club will go by Columbus Soccer Club, or Columbus SC, dropping the word "Crew" from their formal name. A series of social media posts made clear that Columbus will continue to incorporate "Crew" as an informal nickname as a way to honor its history.

Soccer-Premier League targets full stadiums next season

The Premier League has welcomed the British government's announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Chief Executive Richard Masters said on Monday it is their priority to have full stadiums next season. The government said in February that under the third stage of its four-stage "roadmap", stadiums would - if all conditions are met - from May 17 be allowed to hold up to 50% of their capacity, or 4,000 people, whichever is lower.

Hawks face Wizards, make run at postseason position

The Atlanta Hawks might be close to getting an important piece of their starting lineup back, just as they prepare to make a run for the No. 4 seed in the NBA Eastern Conference. The Hawks (37-31) could have De'Andre Hunter back in the lineup on Monday night when they host the Washington Wizards (32-36), a team on the verge of clinching its spot in the postseason. It is the first of a two-game series in Atlanta that concludes Wednesday.

Horse racing-Baffert defiant after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drug test

A defiant Bob Baffert declared his innocence during a Fox News segment on Monday, after his Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a drug test and Churchill Downs suspended him from entering horses at its famed racetrack. "We did not cheat to win the Kentucky Derby," said Baffert, adding that he plans to run the horse at the Preaknesss Stakes - the second of three races in the legendary Triple Crown series - on Saturday.

NBA referee Tony Brown to miss rest of season

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brown will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month. "Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family," Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president for referee development and training, said in a news release Monday. "In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court. The NBA officiating family and the entire NBA family stand behind Tony with thoughts and prayers as he embarks upon this courageous battle."

Golf-Kerr accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Women's Open

Cristie Kerr's decades-long streak of competing in the U.S. Women's Open will stretch to a 24th year next month in San Francisco as the former champion accepted a special exemption to play in the tournament, the USGA said on Monday. Kerr, who counts two major victories among her 20 wins on the LPGA Tour, was at risk of missing the June 3-6 major at The Olympic Club after falling to 100th in the rankings this season.

Formula One great to develop electric vans, SUVs for carmakers, startups

Supercar maker the Gordon Murray Group said on Tuesday it plans a 300-million-pound ($420 million) expansion over the next five years, which includes developing electric SUVs and delivery vehicles for carmakers as it shifts towards an all-electric supercar by 2030. "Electric is what we've been missing and that's where the future is," founder and chairman Gordon Murray, the Formula One design great who oversaw one of the sport's most successful cars to date, told Reuters.

Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.

NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings with four games left. The top six teams avoid the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)