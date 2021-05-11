Left Menu

Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:48 IST
Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

"So it was nice to kind of share a moment and just tell him congratulations, and obviously making history like that for an entire country is unbelievable." World number 15 Matsuyama is returning to competition this week for the first time since he became the first Japanese man to win a major championship.

Zalatoris credited Matsuyama for being what he called a "constant tinkerer" who he said spends countless hours testing out every iron shaft, trying new heads and different putters. "It's just kind of cool to see a guy try to find the tiny intricacies in different clubs and his golf swing," said Zalatoris. "It's really admirable to see someone who is that passionate about excelling at this game.

"So, like I said, a guy who made history for his country, but there's also nobody more worthy than him to go win that major. So it was a long time coming." While Zalatoris has not watched a replay of the Masters, where he was bidding to become the first debutant to win a Green Jacket since 1979, he has spent plenty of time reliving some pivotal moments from the final round.

"I've kind of looked back on and tried to figure out where I could find the one or two shots, and I do that on every tournament," said Zalatoris, who is currently a Special Temporary Member on the PGA Tour. "We all do, think about how we can improve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beyond vaccines, UNESCO seeks share more global science

While the U.S. president is calling for suspending patents on COVID-19 vaccines, experts at UNESCO are quietly working on a more ambitious plan a new global system for sharing scientific knowledge that would outlast the current pandemic.At ...

Bengal reports record 20,136 new COVID cases, 132 more deaths

West Bengals daily tally of new COVID-19 cases breached the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, while 132 more people died in the state taking the death toll to 12,593, the Health Department said in a bulletin.A record 20,136 new cases took the tally t...

Three cricket bookies nabbed by Bengaluru police in Mumbai

Three bookies who were allegedly part of an IPL betting racket have been arrested by a Bengaluru police team from suburban Kandivali, a local official said on Tuesday.Natthu Raichura, Suresh Salian and Natwar Shah were arrested from Irani W...

Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates

A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets. The exchange killed a number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021