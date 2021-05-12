Boy dies after being hit by lightning in northern England

A 9-year-old boy has died in northern England after being hit by lightning.

Emergency services responded to reports of a seriously injured child at a soccer field in Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, who has not been named by authorities, was taken to a hospital but died in the evening.

Lancashire Police said inquiries were ongoing but officers believe he was struck by lightning.

Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton said it was a "truly devastating incident." "Our thoughts are wholehearted with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time," he said.

