Left Menu

Rugby-Amor and Ryles leave roles in Jones' England coaching team

England attack coach Simon Amor and skills coach Jason Ryles have left their roles in Eddie Jones' backroom staff, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday. Amor and the RFU have mutually decided to part company, while Ryles has decided to stay in Australia with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:55 IST
Rugby-Amor and Ryles leave roles in Jones' England coaching team

England attack coach Simon Amor and skills coach Jason Ryles have left their roles in Eddie Jones' backroom staff, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

Amor and the RFU have mutually decided to part company, while Ryles has decided to stay in Australia with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup in 2020, England have suffered a severe slump in form in recent months and finished fifth in the Six Nations, which led to an in-depth RFU review.

The review was completed last month with the RFU standing by Jones, who has a contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France. However, the fallout from England's poor Six Nations title defence has now resulted in the departure of Amor and Ryles.

Amor was previously England men's sevens head coach between 2013 and 2019, and also led Team GB to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. "My 7-1/2 years with the RFU has been a fantastic experience," he said in a statement.

"Leading the England Sevens programme to success, including all we achieved culturally, and bringing together the men's and women's game, is something I look back on with real pride. "I will always be grateful to Eddie for providing me with the opportunity to coach my country's senior XVs team and to further develop my skills amongst some of the best and most experienced players and coaches in the game."

For the summer matches against Scotland A, United States and Canada, Jones will take charge of the England attack, before a new appointment is made ahead of the autumn internationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's soft-launches Sputnik V in India; expects 36 Mn doses in couple of months

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday soft-launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, with DeepakSapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, taking the first shot here.The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose retail p...

Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. He said the situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 ...

Parliamentary panels' virtual meetings not possible as of now: RS secretariat to Kharge

Virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees cannot take place as it requires an amendment in rules which is not possible as the Parliament is not in session, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated in a letter to Leader of Opposition i...

Paresh Rawal shuts down death rumour with hilarious reply

Sorry for the misunderstanding Legendary actor Paresh Rawal has shut down a hoax claiming that he is dead. On-screen or off-screen veteran actor Paresh Rawal never leaves a chance to leave his fans in splits with his extraordinary sense of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021