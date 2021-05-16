Premier League: Finishing in top four would mean successful season for us, says Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has said that if his side manages to finish within the top four in the standings then it would mark a successful Premier League season for them. Liverpool is currently in the fifth spot in Premier League standings with 60 points from 35 matches. The side will next lock horns against West Brom later today.

"If you asked me at the beginning of the season, I would say no. At the beginning, we are always optimistic, I would talk about winning trophies. Right now, I would say yes because the season has been a little bit strange," Fabinho told Sky Sports. "After the injuries, the bad moments we've had, being in the top four would mean a success," he added.

The top four sides in the Premier League standings attain qualification for the Champions League and Liverpool faces an uphill task to finish in the top four. Liverpool is currently four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, and wins over West Brom, Burnley, and Crystal Palace will help Liverpool present a case to finish in the top four.

Liverpool's next two games will be away at West Brom and Burnley and the team will finish the season at home against Crystal Palace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)