Left Menu

Cricketers' Foundation begins initiative to help players cope with pressure

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:16 IST
Cricketers' Foundation begins initiative to help players cope with pressure

City-based Cricketers' Foundation has launched an initiative to help teenaged Mumbai boys and girls cope with the pressures and anxiety of playing a competitive sport like cricket.

The initiative was launched in April in partnership with Mindsports and it has enabled the mental training sessions which will help young cricketers in performance enhancement and stress management, Foundation chairman Makarand Waingankar said in a release.

The first batch of twelve boys from the megapolis have completed the preliminary six mental health training sessions carried out by Mugdha Bavare and her team of sports psychologists.

Mugdha and her team is also currently involved with similar mental training for members of India's Olympic squad across various sports, it added.

Cricketers Foundation, whose primary objective is to help Mumbai's retired coaches, umpires, groundsmen, players and other support staff with financial assistance, decided to launch this initiative with the sole objective of making Mumbai’s cricket stronger and sharper.

It also said that it is heartening to see legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli sharing their own personal struggles with anxiety and hopefully these issues will no longer be seen as a ''taboo''.

The role of Cricketers' Foundation will be that of a key driver and facilitator, associating with the right mental training faculty. Currently, around 60 teenaged boys and girls have been identified for the mental training sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Four districts of Kerala under triple lockdown; borders sealed

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 PTI The boundaries of four major districts in Kerala, which report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state,were sealed and restrictions were further intensified on Monday as a seven-day triple lockdownan...

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways have reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the m...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120 pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat...

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021