'Recover as fast as you bowl': Rajasthan Royals to Archer

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Monday wished a speedy recovery to England pacer Jofra Archer in a quirky manner. Archer, who had returned to action for Sussex in the County Championship against Kent last week at Hove, only bowled five overs. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and as a result, he was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday then confirmed that Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Archer, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the present era, had also missed the IPL 2021 before the tournament was ruled out.

Rajasthan Royals on Monday shared a picture of Archer along with a heartwarming wish for the England pacer. "Recover as fast as you bowl," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Earlier this year, Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The ECB's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL. England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2. (ANI)

