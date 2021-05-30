Left Menu

India mid-fielders banking on Qatar's cooling technology for respite from heat

Indian football teams star mid-fielders Rowllin Borges and Brandon Fernandes are banking on Qatar's cooling technology for the much-needed respite from the heat during their upcoming World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers in Doha. Though out of the reckoning for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, India is still in with a chance to make the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China.

Indian football team's star mid-fielders Rowllin Borges and Brandon Fernandes are banking on Qatar's cooling technology for the much-needed respite from the heat during their upcoming World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers in Doha.

Though out of the reckoning for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, India is still in with a chance to make the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China. India is scheduled to play Asian champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

''The cooling technology in the stadium is amazing. You know it's very hot in Qatar. But you will get cold vibes in the stadium. It keeps you refreshed,'' Borges said. Borges was one of the key figures in the mid-field on that September evening in Qatar when India held the hosts to a gritty 0-0 draw in their first-leg World Cup qualifiers in 2019.

''That was the first time I had seen something of that sort in a stadium. Even at the 85th minute, you will remain fresh when that air blows. You feel that you can keep on running,'' Borges told reporters.

His teammate in the mid-field, Fernandes, who came on as a substitute during that match, echoed Borges' thoughts.

''The last time we were in Qatar, the stadium was pretty cool. There was no humidity. It was pretty well-conditioned. (There were) amazing conditions to play football. ''In fact, Qatar have great infrastructure and world-class facilities for football. It will be a great feeling to play at Al Sadd's home ground. Looking forward to a good experience to play there,'' said the FC Goa player.

