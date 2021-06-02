Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea, Leicester fined for Stamford Bridge incident

Chelsea and Leicester City have each been fined 22,500 pounds ($31,851.00) for failing to control their players during an altercation in their Premier League match last month, the Football Association (FA) said.

Chelsea and Leicester City have each been fined 22,500 pounds ($31,851.00) for failing to control their players during an altercation in their Premier League match last month, the Football Association (FA) said. The clubs were charged after their players clashed near the touchline at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea's 2-1 win on May 18.

The incident took place in stoppage time after Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger pushed Leicester's Ricardo Pereira, who had fouled Ben Chilwell. "Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players and club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute of the fixture," the FA said in a statement https://twitter.com/FAspokesperson/status/1399742584067694604.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

