Cricket-Rain delays England v New Zealand test on day three at Lord's
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:14 IST
The start of play on day three of the first test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's was delayed due to rain on Friday.
England finished day two on 111-2 and trail New Zealand by 267 runs in the first innings after the visitors posted a total of 378 on the back of debutant Devon Conway's double ton.
Rory Burns (59) and skipper Joe Root (42) were at the crease at stumps on day two after the home side lost Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley.
