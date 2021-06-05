HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (all times GMT). 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F). Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up, started her match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Court Simonne Mathieu. Fifth seed Elina Svitolina will begin proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier at 1000 GMT with her third-round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Iga Swiatek are in action on the main show court later in the day. Holder Rafa Nadal meets Britain's Cameron Norrie on Court Suzanne Lenglen. READ MORE:

