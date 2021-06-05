Left Menu

Djokovic in 4th Rd in Paris for 12th year in row

That was shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who both got that far every year from 2005-15. Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall.

Djokovic in 4th Rd in Paris for 12th year in row
Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall. Nadal and Federer share that record with 20. Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)
  • Country:
  • France

Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round of the French Open for a record 12th consecutive year.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic has not been pushed yet in any match — or any set, really — in Week 1 at Roland Garros. His latest victory was by a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 score against 93rd-ranked Ricardas Berankis.

Djokovic's streak of appearances in the round of 16 in Paris is now one longer than the previous professional era mark for men of 11. That was shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who both got that far every year from 2005-15.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall. Nadal and Federer share that record with 20.

Against Berankis, Djokovic never faced a breakpoint and compiled 30 winners to just 18 unforced errors.

Djokovic has dropped a total of 23 games across three matches so far.

He will meet 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy for a spot in the quarterfinals.

