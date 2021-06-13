Left Menu

Soccer-England leave out Rashford for opener with Croatia

Teams: England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain) Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:38 IST
Soccer-England leave out Rashford for opener with Croatia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England manager Gareth Southgate left striker Marcus Rashford on the bench for his team's Group D opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Rashford's Manchester United team mate Luke Shaw was also omitted, with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker named as the two full-backs. Tyrone Mings was picked to partner John Stones in the centre of the English defence in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire.

Raheem Sterling, whose selection was uncertain after a disappointing run of form for Manchester City, started in attack alongside captain Harry Kane. For Croatia, winger Ante Rebic starts as a 'false nine' at the expense of striker Bruno Petkovic in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic on either flank.

Captain Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are deployed in the middle with Marcelo Brozovic in a holding position. At the back, Josko Gvardiol, who made his debut in last Sunday's 1-0 friendly defeat at Belgium, gets the nod in the left-back slot ahead of Glasgow Rangers' Borna Barisic.

Duje Caleta-Car partners Domagoj Vida in the centre of defence as Dejan Lovren has still not recovered from a knee ligament injury he picked up in the build-up to the tournament. Teams:

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain) Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021