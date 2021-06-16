Left Menu

Some players were tired: India's assistant manager on Chhetri's substitution against Afghanistan

India football team assistant manager Venkatesh Shanmugham has explained why skipper Sunil Chhetri was taken off in the 69th minute against Afghanistan in their last match of Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Joint Qualifier.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:50 IST
Some players were tired: India's assistant manager on Chhetri's substitution against Afghanistan
Sunil Chhetri in action against Afghanistan (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

India football team assistant manager Venkatesh Shanmugham has explained why skipper Sunil Chhetri was taken off in the 69th minute against Afghanistan in their last match of Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Joint Qualifier. "It's the [head] coach's (Igor Stimac) decision. According to the game, requirement of positions change. That's all. We were trying to score till the 90th minute, and some players were tired. It happens," Goal quoted Venkatesh Shanmugham as saying.

India ended their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with four draws, three losses, and one win from their eight matches while scoring six goals and conceding seven. This means India finish third place in the standings with seven points from eight matches. A third-place finish in Group E means that India moves directly to the third round of qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023. "It's a long way to go. You can't compare with the last time (2018 WCQ)," Shanmugham insisted. "Now there are a lot of new players and we have to concentrate to increase our level. We are in a process and the players are responding well as compared to the first game till now. We are confident as coaches."

In Tuesday's match, India took the lead via a 75th-minute own goal courtesy Afghanistan goalkeeper Ovays Azizi, but the Afghans pulled back and scored the equaliser minutes later, through their teenage sensation Hossein Zamani. Receiving a cut-back from Noor Husin, Zamani curled a right-footer into the Indian goal, off the far post. India head coach Igor Stimac made two changes to the side that started for the Blue Tigers against Bangladesh in the previous game, with Bipin Singh and Udanta Singh making way for Rahul Bheke and Ashique Kuruniyan. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021