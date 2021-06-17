Soccer-Ramos to leave Real Madrid - club
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:24 IST
Long-serving captain Sergio Ramos is to leave Real Madrid, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.
Real said that on Thursday an "institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez".
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergio Ramos
- Real Madrid
Advertisement