Left Menu

Soccer-Ramos to leave Real Madrid - club

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:24 IST
Soccer-Ramos to leave Real Madrid - club
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Long-serving captain Sergio Ramos is to leave Real Madrid, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Real said that on Thursday an "institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021