Left Menu

Motorcycling-Gresini announce Ducati MotoGP partnership from 2022

"We’re incredibly happy to have reached this agreement with Gresini Racing for the next two MotoGP seasons," said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna in a statement ahead of this weekend's German Grand Prix. "We had laid down the foundations of a possible agreement with Fausto already at the end of last year and we would like to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, his family for carrying this project forward with us."

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 01:52 IST
Motorcycling-Gresini announce Ducati MotoGP partnership from 2022
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Gresini MotoGP team announced on Thursday a deal to use Ducati bikes for the next two seasons with an all-Italian line-up of Enea Bastianini and Fabio di Giannantonio. Gresini, currently partnering Aprilia, signed a contract with MotoGP rights holders Dorna last year to revert to being an independent outfit.

The team are now owned and run by Nadia Padovani after the death of her husband and team founder Fausto Gresini in February. "We're incredibly happy to have reached this agreement with Gresini Racing for the next two MotoGP seasons," said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna in a statement ahead of this weekend's German Grand Prix.

"We had laid down the foundations of a possible agreement with Fausto already at the end of last year and we would like to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, his family for carrying this project forward with us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
3
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021