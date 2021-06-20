Left Menu

Motor racing-Di Grassi wins Puebla Formula E race

Brazilian Lucas di Grassi won Formula E's Puebla e-Prix, the eighth race of the all-electric series' season, on Saturday after Germany's Pascal Wehrlein finished ahead but was disqualified as he crossed the line. Mercedes lead the team championship, six points clear of Jaguar. Puebla hosts another race on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 05:26 IST
Brazilian Lucas di Grassi won Formula E's Puebla e-Prix, the eighth race of the all-electric series' season, on Saturday after Germany's Pascal Wehrlein finished ahead but was disqualified as he crossed the line. The penalty handed di Grassi the win with Audi Sport Abt team mate Rene Rast making it a one-two and taking the fastest lap. Venturi's Edoardo Mortara was third.

The victory at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, a permanent track outside Puebla, was di Grassi's third in Mexico after 2017 and 2019 in Mexico City. Porsche's Wehrlein led from pole and controlled the race but was disqualified for a technical infringement.

Envision Virgin Racing's Dutch driver Robin Frijns failed to score but remains top of the standings, two points clear of Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa with Nyck de Vries of the Netherlands a further point behind. Mercedes lead the team championship, six points clear of Jaguar.

Puebla hosts another race on Sunday.

