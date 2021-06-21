Four Indians seeded in Tokyo Olympics draw
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar were on Monday seeded in their respective categories for the Tokyo Olympics in July-August.Both Bajrang and Deepak have been seeded second in the 65kg and 86kg category while Ravi has been seeded fourth in the 57kg.
- Country:
- India
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar were on Monday seeded in their respective categories for the Tokyo Olympics in July-August.
Both Bajrang and Deepak have been seeded second in the 65kg and 86kg category while Ravi has been seeded fourth in the 57kg. Star female wrestler Vinesh is the top seed in the 53kg category.
Russia's Rashidov Gadzhimurad is the top seed in men's 65kg, Serbia's Stevan Micic in the 57kg and Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati in the 86kg.
Sumit Malik, who had won an Olympic quota in the 125kg category, has been provisionally suspended by world body UWW for failing a dope test. Out of the Indians who have qualified, the seasoned Bajrang and Vinesh have a good chance of winning a medal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ravindra Jadeja starts training in Southampton ahead of the WTC final
Sri Adhikari Brothers' web film "Dheet Patangey" streaming on Disney Hotstar Sound Track Making Waves directed by Ravi Adhikari
Glenmark says interim data from study supports favipiravir's safety, effectiveness
Indian swimmers cleared for Olympic qualifying events in Serbia, Rome
Gangster Ravi Pujari sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 beauty parlour shooting case