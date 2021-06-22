Swimming-Chinese swimmer Sun's doping ban reduced to four years, but will miss Tokyo Games

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has had his eight-year ban for doping violations reduced to four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6148_Decision_June21.pdf on Tuesday.

The decision means that Sun will miss the Tokyo Olympics later this year, but will be eligible for the Paris Games in 2024.

