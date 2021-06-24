Left Menu

Gouramangi is an ideal role model for the players, says Bengaluru United goalkeeper Srijith

Bengaluru United goalkeeper Srijith Ramesh draws inspiration from former India footballer Gouramangi Singh and believes the retired centre-back's presence is hugely beneficial for the squad.

ANI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:17 IST
Srijith Ramesh (Image: Bengaluru United). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru United goalkeeper Srijith Ramesh draws inspiration from former India footballer Gouramangi Singh and believes the retired centre-back's presence is hugely beneficial for the squad. Gouramangi Singh made 71 appearances for the Indian national team over the course of his playing career and is currently the first-team coach of I-League 2nd Division side Bengaluru United.

"Gouramangi serves as an ideal role model for each player at the club because of what he has already done in his playing career, and how he continues to dedicate himself to training every single day. His insight feels very easy to relate to because he can analyse each situation from a player's perspective and help the team out," said the 25-year-old goalkeeper from Karnataka. "Moreover, he is a very approachable person and he takes a lot of interest in each player, particularly in the defensive unit of the team, as that's where his biggest expertise lies," he added.

It would seem that Srijith is on his way to follow the footsteps of the former India international and looks up to the player-turned-coach in more ways than one. Apart from serving the club as the custodian between the goalposts, Srijith also coaches the kids in the Bengaluru United Academy.

"I work with very young players in the Under-8 and Under-12 age categories from the Academy. The primary focus when I am working with such young kids is to try to make them fall in love with the game," said Srijith. "At this age, more than developing their skills right away, a coach needs to ensure that they have fun playing football. This way, they will continue playing the sport in their formative years and get better at the game.

"Although the training is very different in the Academy structure and the first team, the approach to coaching is an aspect in which I can learn from Gouramangi," he added. Bengaluru United has adopted a pioneering approach in creating a pathway for first-team players to become trainers by enabling them to take up coaching responsibilities in the youth setup. Srijith is making the most of this opportunity at the moment. (ANI)

