Paralympics-Vanuatu pull out of Tokyo Paralympics due to concerns over COVID-19

Vanuatu's Paralympic Committee (VPC) said on Tuesday it has withdrawn from the Tokyo Paralympic Games due to COVID-19 related issues. The unanimous decision to pull out had been taken after a meeting of athletes, coaches and officials, it said, adding that there were fears about the health and safety of delegates amid the "rapid spread of COVID-19 Delta virus".

The VPC also said it was worried about the potential financial blow should its delegation be forced into additional unplanned quarantine on the route home. Henry Vira, director-general of Vanuatu's Ministry of Youth Development & Sport, said safety was the key factor.

"I understand the complexities with arranging participation in these Games and stand by the VPC in its call to withdraw from the Games," he added. "Safety is paramount for everyone." The Tokyo Paralympic Games are due to be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

