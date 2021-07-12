Ronaldo finishes as top scorer at Euro 2020
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer at the European Championship with five goals.
Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.
Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.
