Adhiban, Iniyan start with wins in World Cup

Indian players B Adhiban and P Iniyan posted wins in the first of the two-game mini match at the FIDE World Cup here on Monday. While Grandmaster Adhiban defeated Malawi player Chiletso Chipanga in the first game to seize the early advantage, GM Iniyan got the better of higher rated Swiss Sebastian Bogner with white pieces.

PTI | Sochi | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Indian players B Adhiban and P Iniyan posted wins in the first of the two-game mini match at the FIDE World Cup here on Monday. While Grandmaster Adhiban defeated Malawi player Chiletso Chipanga in the first game to seize the early advantage, GM Iniyan got the better of higher rated Swiss Sebastian Bogner with white pieces. Teen prodigy and Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa opened the tournament with a victory over Paulo Bersamina from Philippines.

In the women's event, Padmini Rout started with a win over Ulviyya Fataliyeva (Azerbaijan).

Bhakti Kulkarni got lucky as she advanced to round two after getting a walkover from Anastasya Paramzina, who did not arrive for the match. The World Cup features the top names in the game with Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen being the star attraction. India's top players Viswanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy have, however, opted out of the tournament. Matches in the tournament are being played in the classical format.

