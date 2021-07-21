Left Menu

Britain to have just 30 athletes in Olympics opening ceremony due to COVID fears: Reports

Only 30 of the 376 British athletes at the Olympics will participate in the Games opening ceremony here on Friday owing to COVID-19 concerns, media reports have stated.Great Britains athletes will stay away from the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo on Friday amid concerns about catching Covid-19, The Times reported.Team GB would normally expect about 200 athletes to attend the Games curtain raiser at the Olympic stadium.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 16:34 IST
Britain to have just 30 athletes in Olympics opening ceremony due to COVID fears: Reports
Tokyo 2020 logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Only 30 of the 376 British athletes at the Olympics will participate in the Games opening ceremony here on Friday owing to COVID-19 concerns, media reports have stated.

''Great Britain's athletes will stay away from the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo on Friday amid concerns about catching Covid-19,'' 'The Times' reported.

''Team GB would normally expect about 200 athletes to attend the Games curtain raiser at the Olympic stadium. But The Times understands that as few as 30 athletes from the 376-strong British team are likely to attend.'' Britain are due to name their flag-bearers for the ceremony on Thursday. The opening ceremony will be attended by less 1,000 dignitaries and no general spectators will be allowed.

The Games are going ahead despite mounting health safety concerns amid the pandemic.

The organisers have so far reported 75 event-related COVID cases, six of them athletes, of whom four were staying at the Games Village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021