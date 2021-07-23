Soccer-Chelsea to begin Women's Super League title defence at Arsenal

Chelsea will begin their Women's Super League title (WSL) defence with a trip to London rivals Arsenal after the fixture list for the 2021-22 season was released on Friday. Manchester City, who finished second last season, travel to Everton, while their cross-town rivals Manchester United host Reading in the opening round.

Promoted Leicester City will make their top-flight debut at Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur kick off their campaign at home to Birmingham City. The first round of fixtures is scheduled for Sept. 3-5, four weeks after the women's soccer event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

The 2021-22 WSL season is scheduled to finish on either May 7 or May 8 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)