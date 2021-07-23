Left Menu

Benzema tests positive for virus, delays start with Madrid

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:19 IST
Benzema tests positive for virus, delays start with Madrid
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

The club did not elaborate on the France forward's condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn't played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28. Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021