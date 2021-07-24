India bounce back to defeat Chinese Taipei, sail into quarters in mixed pair
India experienced a perfect start to their archery campaign at the Olympics on Saturday as the mixed duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav bounced back from behind to knock out Chinese Taipei and book a quarterfinal berth here.
Trailing 1-3 after they lost the first set by one point, Team India needed to win the third set to save their fortunes and the duo, who were shooting together at international level for the first time, showed perfect coordination to seal the issue 5-3 in style.
Later in the day, the Indian duo will face the winners of top seed Korea and Bangladesh in the mixed pair section, which is making its Olympics debut at Tokyo.
