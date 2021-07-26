Left Menu

Soccer-Bruno Henrique hat-trick helps Flamengo to 5-1 win

Bruno Henrique’s second-half hat-trick helped Flamengo to a 5-1 win over Sao Paulo in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday. Sao Paulo are in 16th place in the 20-team table, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 26-07-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 02:42 IST
  Country:
  • Brazil

Bruno Henrique's second-half hat-trick helped Flamengo to a 5-1 win over Sao Paulo in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. Robert Arboleda headed home from a corner to put Sao Paulo 1-0 up three minutes into the second half.

But Bruno Henrique scored three times in eight minutes from the 70th - the second a superb curling shot from outside the box - to put the reigning champions in the driving seat. Gustavo Henrique made it 4-1 four minutes from fulltime and Welington completed the scoring for Flamengo when he scored an own goal in injury time.

The result lifted them into fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Palmeiras but with two games in hand. Sao Paulo are in 16th place in the 20-team table, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

