Olympics-Taekwondo-Croatia's Jelic wins gold from Briton Williams

With less than 10 seconds left on the clock, Croatia's Matea Jelic converted a three-point deficit into a lead to take the gold medal away from Briton Lauren Williams in a heart-stopping taekwondo final in the women's -67kg category on Monday. In the men's -80kg category, Russian Maksim Khramtcov defeated Jordanian Saleh Elsharabaty to claim gold.

Both light and hopping on their feet, Jelic and Williams were evenly matched through the three rounds, unceasing in their attempts at high-scoring head-kicks. The score was level at 10-10 at the end of the second round but the action heated up in the final round, the lead see-sawing between the two. In the second half, Williams pulled ahead for a six-point surplus at one stage but in the final seconds, Jelic nabbed kicks to the head and body to win 25-22.

Williams collected Team Britain's second silver medal in taekwondo after Bradly Sinden's on Sunday. Egypt took two bronzes in the welterweight category: Seif Eissa in the men's contest and Hedaya Wahba in the women's - her second after winning in the lighter -57kg category in Rio.

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi also won her second straight bronze medal, while Croatia's Toni Kanaet took the other bronze for men.

