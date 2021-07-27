Tatjana Schoenmaker congratulated for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics
“Congratulations Tatjana Schoenmaker on your momentous achievement in becoming the first female South African swimmer to win an Olympic medal in over 20 years and for elevating women in the sport globally. We are exceptionally proud of you. Keep flying the South African flag high,” the Minister said on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:28 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker for winning a silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Congratulations Tatjana Schoenmaker on your momentous achievement in becoming the first female South African swimmer to win an Olympic medal in over 20 years and for elevating women in the sport globally. We are exceptionally proud of you. Keep flying the South African flag high," the Minister said on Tuesday.
Advertisement
American Lydia Jacoby won the gold medal.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tatjana Schoenmaker
- Nathi Mthethwa
- Tokyo Olympics
- Lydia Jacoby
Advertisement