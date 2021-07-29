Delhi Assembly congratulates Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday congratulated Meerabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics last week.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel congratulated the athlete on the behalf of the House on the first day of the assembly's monsoon session.

''The assembly extends the heartiest congratulations to weightlifter Meerabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. We hope that other players and athletes of the country will also win medals at the Olympics and bring laurels to the nation,'' he said.

According to the List of Business for House sitting for the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjiv Jha will initiate a short discussion on the ''appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner in violation of Supreme Court directions''.

Rakesh Asthana, a senior IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, took charge as the Commissioner of Delhi Police on Wednesday.

AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur will table a motion for conferring Bharat Ratna on late environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, a demand earlier raised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to the List of Business.