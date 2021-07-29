Left Menu

Delhi Assembly congratulates Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:24 IST
Delhi Assembly congratulates Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday congratulated Meerabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics last week.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel congratulated the athlete on the behalf of the House on the first day of the assembly's monsoon session.

''The assembly extends the heartiest congratulations to weightlifter Meerabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. We hope that other players and athletes of the country will also win medals at the Olympics and bring laurels to the nation,'' he said.

According to the List of Business for House sitting for the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjiv Jha will initiate a short discussion on the ''appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner in violation of Supreme Court directions''.

Rakesh Asthana, a senior IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, took charge as the Commissioner of Delhi Police on Wednesday.

AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur will table a motion for conferring Bharat Ratna on late environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, a demand earlier raised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to the List of Business.

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021