Motor racing-Hamilton on pole in Hungary
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:51 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday with teammate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.
Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third on the grid.
