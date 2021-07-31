Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton on pole in Hungary

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:51 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton on pole in Hungary
Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton (Photo/Formula 1 Twitter)
Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday with teammate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third on the grid.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

