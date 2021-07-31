Left Menu

Soccer-Villa reach agreement with Leverkusen over Bailey transfer

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:43 IST
Bailey bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Leverkusen in the 2020-21 season as they finished sixth in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Europa League. Image Credit: Twitter (@AVFCOfficial)

Aston Villa has reached an agreement with Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Jamaica winger Leon Bailey, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old will join Villa subject to completing a medical and finalise personal terms with the West Midlands club.

The 23-year-old will join Villa subject to completing a medical and finalise personal terms with the West Midlands club.

