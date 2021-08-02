Joshna returns to top-10 of world rankings
India's squash star Joshna Chinappa has returned to the top-10 of PSA world rankings following a pre-quarterfinal finish at the World Championships in Chicago.
Joshna had entered the top-10 for the first time since 2016.
The current rankings are dominated by Egypt with five of its players in the top-10, including world number one Nour El Sherbini. Joshna is 10th in the standings.
In men's rankings, India's Saurav Ghosal has dropped to 15 following a pre-quarterfinal finish in Chicago last month.
Joshna will next be seen in the British Open in Hull, England from August 16.
