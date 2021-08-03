Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Hashimoto wins horizontal bar gold

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:46 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Hashimoto wins horizontal bar gold

All-around champion Daiki Hashimoto capped off the artistic gymnastics programme at the Tokyo Olympics by capturing another gold for Japan with a high-flying routine on the horizontal bar on Tuesday.

Following his triumph in last week's men's all-around competition, Hashimoto had been hailed in Japan for following in the golden footsteps of Kohei Uchimura, whose hopes of a medal at his home Games ended prematurely following a fall from the horizontal bar during qualifying round. Hashimoto's victory on Tuesday will further burnish his name after he finished with a Tokyo medal haul of two golds and one silver.

Hashimoto's 15.066 points put him ahead of silver winner Tin Srbic of Croatia, with 14.900 and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee, who took bronze with 14.533.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021