Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Hashimoto wins horizontal bar gold

All-around champion Daiki Hashimoto capped off the artistic gymnastics programme at the Tokyo Olympics by capturing another gold for Japan with a high-flying routine on the horizontal bar on Tuesday.

Following his triumph in last week's men's all-around competition, Hashimoto had been hailed in Japan for following in the golden footsteps of Kohei Uchimura, whose hopes of a medal at his home Games ended prematurely following a fall from the horizontal bar during qualifying round. Hashimoto's victory on Tuesday will further burnish his name after he finished with a Tokyo medal haul of two golds and one silver.

Advertisement

Hashimoto's 15.066 points put him ahead of silver winner Tin Srbic of Croatia, with 14.900 and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee, who took bronze with 14.533.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)