Left Menu

Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Maher leads qualifiers ahead of jumping finals

Britain's Ben Maher on his horse Explosion led the equestrian show jumping qualifiers on Tuesday, followed by Ireland's Kenny Darragh and Israel's Ashlee Bond, ahead of the individual finals on Wednesday. U.S. rider Jessica Springsteen, singer Bruce Springsteen's daughter, did not qualify after knocking down one obstacle on the course which features a statue of a sumo wrestler and flowers which seemed to spook some of the horses.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:37 IST
Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Maher leads qualifiers ahead of jumping finals

Britain's Ben Maher on his horse Explosion led the equestrian show jumping qualifiers on Tuesday, followed by Ireland's Kenny Darragh and Israel's Ashlee Bond, ahead of the individual finals on Wednesday.

U.S. rider Jessica Springsteen, singer Bruce Springsteen's daughter, did not qualify after knocking down one obstacle on the course which features a statue of a sumo wrestler and flowers which seemed to spook some of the horses. Egypt's Nayel Nassar, who is engaged to Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, had a clear run of the 17 obstacles in time, securing a spot in the individual finals. Riders often grunted more than their horses on Tuesday when jumping over the fences, some of which are 1.65 metres high, in the all but silent Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Tokyo, which was also the site of the equestrian contests at the 1964 Olympics.

Israel's Alberto Michan and Syria's Ahmad Saber Hamcho suffered falls, albeit without any apparent injuries to horse and rider. Germany's world number one Daniel Deusser and world number two, Switzerland's Martin Fuchs, also qualified for the individual finals. Fuchs's compatriot Steve Guerdat, world number three, did not earn a place in the individual final.

Team medals will be decided on Saturday when riders start with a clean sheet after the individual contest. The U.S., Belgium and Germany go into the teams final as medals contenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021