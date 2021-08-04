India's First Fantasy Platform, India Fantasy Crosses 10 Million Views on YouTube

India India Fantasy, India's first platform to provide statistics-based fantasy tips for sports such as Cricket, Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Poker, crosses 10 million views on YouTube. With two active channels on the most prominent video platform since 2017, India Fantasy proves its excellence and prowess in the field with its experts who provide the best fantasy tips in India.

Talking about the wide reach of the channels, Prateek Gupta, Founder, India Fantasy, says,'' This is a significant milestone for us. Our channels cater to the community's everlasting love for sports. Indians are most passionate about cricket, and now with the telecast of International Tournaments on OTT platforms, their love for sports like football and basketball is increasing manifold. With the boom of fantasy gaming in India, it is our endeavor to provide the best expertise which is based on statistics to our audience.'' Since the IPL season was suspended during the lockdown, the platform focused on baseball, Basketball, and other Arcade and Action games. The platform's social community, which is more than 1M across social platforms attests to the fact that fantasy sports have made massive inroads in India.

The YouTube channel provides content ranging from accurate sports stats to fantasy match predictions, fantasy cricket tips, fantasy football tips to match spoofs, and brings in all the light-hearted fun for sports lovers.

About India, Fantasy IndiaFantasy.com is home to professionals who are passionate about various sports. We are a team of writers, analysts, and technicians – and the team thrives at doing what it does best, i.e., cover sports. IndiaFantasy.com is one of the most dynamic websites to offer fantasy sports previews, sports news, and more. We take great pride in providing insightful and researched sports updates, match previews, and opinions to benefit the end-users. IndiaFantasy.com covers global sports like Cricket, Football, Basketball, Hockey, Kabaddi, and more.

Youtube Channels: India Fantasy: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaFantasy India Fantasy Predictions: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaFantasyPredictions/featured India Fantasy Website: https://www.indiafantasy.com/

