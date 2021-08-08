Left Menu

France beats Russian team to win women's handball gold

From double silver to double gold.France won the womens handball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday to become the first country in 37 years to win both mens and womens tournaments five years after losing both finals.France beat the Russian team 30-25 in the womens final with the mens players cheering on a day after they beat Denmark.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:52 IST
France beats Russian team to win women's handball gold
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

From double silver to double gold.

France won the women's handball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday to become the first country in 37 years to win both men's and women's tournaments — five years after losing both finals.

France beat the Russian team 30-25 in the women's final with the men's players cheering on a day after they beat Denmark. Both finals were rematches from 2016.

The score was level at 16-16 midway through the second half before France scored six unanswered goals and had a string of saves by goalkeeper Cleopatre Darleux. Pauletta Foppa and Allison Pineau had seven goals each, and so did Russian player Polina Vedekhina.

Darleux's finished with nine saves off 21 shots and the other French goalkeeper, Amandine Leynaud, had three of 15. The Russian team's goalkeepers combined for five off 35.

France is the first country to win both handball events at the same Olympics since Yugoslavia at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Even reaching the final was an achievement for the Russians after failing to win either of their first two games of the tournament — a tie with Brazil and a 12-goal loss to Sweden — amid vocal criticism from the former coach who won gold in 2016.

Former coach Evgeny Trefilov was in the stands throughout the tournament in a "consultant" role after stepping down in 2019 for health reasons. Early in the tournament he even called out his own instructions, complicating matters for the coaching team on the sidelines.

Norway matched its women's bronze from 2016 with a 36-19 win over Sweden. Nora Mork and Kari Brattset Dale scored eight goals each.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021