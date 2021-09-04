Motor racing-Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole with Hamilton alongside
Reuters | Zandvoort | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:57 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Max Verstappen put Red Bull in pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix in front of 70,000 ecstatic fans on Saturday.
Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton, three points clear of his rival in the standings, will join the Dutch youngster on the front row for Mercedes.
