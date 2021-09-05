Left Menu

Cycling-Lopez apologises for abandoning Vuelta

Movistar's Miguel Angel Lopez has apologised for abandoning the Vuelta a Espana during the penultimate stage on Saturday. Bizarre scenes followed as Lopez got off his bike and abandoned with just over 20km of the 202.2km stage to go despite Movistar's Head of Performance Patxi Vila's attempts to coax him back on to two wheels. "As most of you have seen, the moment when the group split was a difficult situation, hard to resolve.

"As most of you have seen, the moment when the group split was a difficult situation, hard to resolve. We saw ourselves getting into a difficult position when some of the best in the GC went ahead of us," Lopez said in a statement via Movistar's social media channels. "I want to apologize to my teammates. We were a reduced group, only five left in La Vuelta, with only three of them focused on team duties, and they ride their hearts out for us, they give their 100%," the 27-year-old added.

"I decided to stop fighting into a battle which was all but lost. Now I just want to say to fans, sponsors, La Vuelta organizers - I'm sorry for what happened."

