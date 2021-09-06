Left Menu

Soccer-Portland's Providence Park to host NWSL championship

The venue, which is home to the Portland Thorns, hosted the title game in 2015 as well as the 2018 final, which drew a record 21,144 fans before undergoing a 20-month expansion project that was completed in 2019. "We are thrilled to host the 2021 NWSL Championship game at Providence Park," said Mike Golub, the Portland Thorns president of business.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 03:23 IST
Soccer-Portland's Providence Park to host NWSL championship
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Providence Park in downtown Portland will host the 2021 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship for a third time on Nov. 20, the league announced on Sunday. The venue, which is home to the Portland Thorns, hosted the title game in 2015 as well as the 2018 final, which drew a record 21,144 fans before undergoing a 20-month expansion project that was completed in 2019.

"We are thrilled to host the 2021 NWSL Championship game at Providence Park," said Mike Golub, the Portland Thorns president of business. "This club and community take great pride in highlighting the talent in this league, and we look forward to having another opportunity to showcase our city, our stadium, and the incredible support that has been fostered here for women's soccer."

The newly expanded 2021 playoffs will feature the top six teams at the end of the regular season, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye to the semi-finals. The quarter-finals are set to begin the weekend of Nov. 6-7, while the semi-finals will take place the weekend of Nov. 13-14.

Also Read: Portland protests see clashes between far-right, far-left groups

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021