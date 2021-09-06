Motor racing-Bottas to join Alfa Romeo F1 team from Mercedes in 2022
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will race for Alfa Romeo in a multi-year deal from 2022, the Formula One team said in a statement on Monday.
The move clears the way for Briton George Russell to leave Williams and take his place at Mercedes alongside seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
