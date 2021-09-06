Left Menu

Motor racing-Bottas to join Alfa Romeo F1 team from Mercedes in 2022

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will race for Alfa Romeo in a multi-year deal from 2022, the Formula One team said in a statement on Monday.

The move clears the way for Briton George Russell to leave Williams and take his place at Mercedes alongside seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

