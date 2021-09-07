Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United to introduce COVID-19 certification checks at Old Trafford

Manchester United on Monday said that fans coming to Old Trafford should be prepared to get their COVID-19 status checked, with the measure set to be introduced at the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Manchester United on Monday said that fans coming to Old Trafford should be prepared to get their COVID-19 status checked, with the measure set to be introduced at the game against Newcastle United on Saturday. Fans above 18 must be able to show that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of kickoff.

The step comes after the British government indicated that COVID-19 certification checks are likely to be mandatory for those attending large events from Oct. 1. "Manchester United are obliged to follow this national government guidance to ensure that all supporters can attend matches safely and to try to avoid further capacity restrictions in future," the club said in a statement.

