AIFF condoles Bhabani Roy's death

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the demise of former India international Bhabani Roy who passed away on Monday. Roy who made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup in 1969 represented India in 3 matches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:46 IST
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the demise of former India international Bhabani Roy who passed away on Monday. Roy who made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup in 1969 represented India in 3 matches. At the domestic level, he was part of West Bengal's Santosh Trophy squad in 1968, and the triumphant squad in 1971.

He played his club football for Mohun Bagan from 1968 onwards wherein he captained the green and maroons in 1972 which was his last year in the club as a player. He scored 5 goals in the process, and helped the club win the CFL in 1969. Bagan also won the IFA Shield that year. Roy also guided his club to win the Rovers Cup in 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972 (joint-winners); Dr HK Mookherjee Shield in 1968 and 1969 (joint-winners); the Amrita Bazar Patrika Centenary Trophy and the Babu Kuer Singh Shield in 1968; and the Nehru Trophy in 1970.

In his condolence message, AIFF President Praful Patel averred: "It is saddening to hear that Bhabani Roy is no more. His contribution to the sport in India can never be forgotten. I share the grief." AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das stated: "Bhabani Roy has been an inspiring figure for people across generations and won many laurels through his career. I send my condolences to his family and pray for his soul to rest in peace." (ANI)

