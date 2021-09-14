Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina will bring 'edge' into re-match, says All Blacks lock Barrett

But Barrett feels the New Zealanders can ill-afford to be complacent at Lang Park. "They're going to be a different team come this Saturday," he told reporters in a video call on Tuesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:14 IST
Rugby-Argentina will bring 'edge' into re-match, says All Blacks lock Barrett
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett has warned his team mates to be ready for a backlash from a chastened Argentina ahead of their Rugby Championship re-match in Brisbane on Saturday. The All Blacks trounced the Pumas 39-0 on the Gold Coast on Sunday to tighten their grip on top spot on the table midway through the southern hemisphere competition.

Bottom-placed Argentina, who started with back-to-back defeats away to world champions South Africa, slumped to their third successive loss and have looked a shell of the team that stunned the All Blacks in the Tri-Nations last year. But Barrett feels the New Zealanders can ill-afford to be complacent at Lang Park.

"They're going to be a different team come this Saturday," he told reporters in a video call on Tuesday. "Probably turn up with a little bit more of an edge after the performance on the weekend."

The All Blacks were hard to fault on Sunday but Barrett said they had identified plenty of areas for improvement, one being the lineout after the Pumas' success in disrupting their set piece. "We've got a plan," he said. "We're going to have to adjust to the way they defend. We can't get too carried away with trying to jump on their big, tall men."

While still under COVID-19 restrictions, the All Blacks have enjoyed a taste of freedom on the Gold Coast, with players hitting the resort strip's beaches in a region where infections are rare. New Zealand's largest city Auckland, meanwhile, remains in strict lockdown due to an outbreak, though restrictions have eased in other regions.

Hooker Codie Taylor said his wife and children were doing fine back home but he was worried about his mother. "Every phone call is different," he said.

"Sometimes you want to talk to her for a long time and sometimes you don't because it seems like things are about to explode. "It's just part of the reality for us at the moment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021