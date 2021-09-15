Left Menu

Manika Batra not part of India squad for Asian Championships in Doha

Ace paddler Manika Batra isn't part of India's squad for the Asia Table Tennis Championships which is scheduled to be held in Doha, from September 28 to October 5.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:11 IST
Manika Batra not part of India squad for Asian Championships in Doha
Manika Batra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ace paddler Manika Batra isn't part of India's squad for the Asia Table Tennis Championships which is scheduled to be held in Doha, from September 28 to October 5. TTFI has decided to bring in a policy change in National Camp rules and regulations and make them mandatory for all national players to abide by, as and when organised. There will be no exception made or leniency shown for any player once chosen for the National Camp. Only the players that are part of the National Camp before a specific tournament will be considered for selection into the National Team to represent India.

As per the rules, no player can expect any relief or leniency against attending the National Camp, save for medical grounds; however, the player(s) must inform TTFI well in advance and visit the SAI panel of doctors identified by TTFI to obtain a medical certificate. No private doctor's certification is valid. The men's team for the event includes Manav Vikash Thakkar, Sanil Shankar Shetty, Harmeet Rajul Desai, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Achanta Sharath Kamal.

The women's team includes Sutirtha Mukherjee, Akula Sreeja, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Archana Girish Kamath. These players will play in men's singles: Manav Vikash Thakkar, Sanil Shankar Shetty, Harmeet Rajul Desai, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Women's Singles: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Akula Sreeja, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Archana Girish Kamath. In men doubles, team will be: Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manav Vikash Thakkar and Harmeet Rajul Desai.

In women doubles, pairing will be: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Akula Sreeja and Archana Girish Kamath. The mixed doubles team will consist of: Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath, Harmeet Desai and Akula Sreeja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021