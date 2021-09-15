Left Menu

Michael Holding announces retirement from cricket commentary

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding has announced his retirement as a cricket commentator on Wednesday, reported ESPNcricinfo.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:11 IST
Michael Holding announces retirement from cricket commentary
Michael Holding (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding has announced his retirement as a cricket commentator on Wednesday, reported ESPNcricinfo. Holding was a member of the Sky Sports commentary panel for more than 20 years.

The West Indian legend had been contemplating his retirement for the past year. "I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56," he had said on a BBC radio talk show.

"I told [ Sky] that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can't just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me," he added. Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, was widely respected for his famous insightful analysis and razor-sharp insights. The West Indies legend represented the Caribbean team in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, has 391 international wickets under his name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021