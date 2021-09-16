Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team confirm Stroll and Vettel for 2022
16-09-2021
Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of the owner, will race for Aston Martin next season in an unchanged driver line-up, the Formula One team said on Thursday.
"We are delighted to be continuing with such an excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise," said executive chairman Lawrence Stroll in a statement.
