Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team confirm Stroll and Vettel for 2022

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of the owner, will race for Aston Martin next season in an unchanged driver line-up, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

"We are delighted to be continuing with such an excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise," said executive chairman Lawrence Stroll in a statement.

