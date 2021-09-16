Left Menu

ISL: Kerala Blasters FC rope in Croatian defender Marko Leskovic

Kerala Blasters FC have roped in Croatian defender Marko Leskovic for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:08 IST
Marko Leskovic (Image: ISL Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC have roped in Croatian defender Marko Leskovic for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). According to Kerala Blaster, Leskovic joins the club from GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Dinamo Zagreb).

"I'm happy to be coming to Kerala Blasters. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us but my intention and motivation to come to this great club is clear -- I can't wait to start winning together," said Leskovic in a statement. The 30-year-old has over 150 games of experience playing in the Croatian top division. He began his career at NK Osijek and made 35 senior appearances for the club.

Later, Leskovic was transferred to HNK Rijeka, signing a four-year contract, where he made 41 appearances which got him qualified to play for the group stages in the UEFA Europa League. Leskovic was then transferred to Dinamo Zagreb in July 2016 and was loaned out to NK Lokomotiva in January 2020 until the end of the season. The versatile centre-back also has experience operating in left-back and defensive midfield.

"Leskovic is a high-level defender who has come to Kerala Blasters with high motivation to perform well. I'm happy that we finalized this deal and finished recruitment for the upcoming season. I wish Marko all the best this season," said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director of Kerala Blasters. Leskovic has represented his country at all youth national levels from U18 to U21. He made his debut for the Croatian Senior National Team against Argentina in 2014. His last international appearance was against Estonia.

The Croatian defender joins Kerala Blasters as the sixth and final overseas player and will link up with the squad in Kolkata, where the team is participating in its inaugural Durand Cup. (ANI)

